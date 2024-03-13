Motoring offences contest case date fixed

A CONTEST date has been fixed in a case of alleged driving offences which allegedly occurred in the Maguiresbridge area just before Christmas.

Kieran Rafferty (65) from Aghafad Road, Fintona denies driving while disqualified and without insurance on December 17 last.

Entering not guilty pleas on his behalf a defence barrister informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court, “The defendant regards himself as freeman of the land, which may become a factor in due course.” Freeman or as some declare themselves “supreme beings” often use only their first name and refuse to respond when addressed by their surname. They generally represent themselves commencing by asking judges, “Is this a court of record?” Some refer to “the four corner rule” (meaning matters are written in documents) and routinely insist they “do not stand under” when asked if they understand.

The key tenet of the freeman defence is a claim laws only apply if they consent to them.

Rafferty however in this instance has legal representation, although he continues to act for himself in separate matters.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed the contest for hearing on April 24.

