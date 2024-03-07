Making sure every voice is counted

FOLLOWING the deep disappointment when over 30,000 Fermanagh voices were recorded as one consultation response by the Western Trust, Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) was determined to make sure every voice is counted this time around.

Early last year SOAS embarked on a passionate campaign to engage the people of Fermanagh with the Trust’s consultation on the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) at the SWAH.

A total of 30,268 local people signed up to the SOAS ‘five point plan’ to restore the life-saving service, and these were submitted as responses to the consolation. However, when the consultation report was published it emerged the Trust had recorded the tens of thousands of responses as just one.

When the SOAS group arrived at Castle Buildings last Thursday to delivers over 19,000 local responses to the Department of Health’s consultation on where a bariatric surgery hub should be located, Community Committee member Toni Johnson was determined to ensure such an “appalling” injustice was not repeated.

