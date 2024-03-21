+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Leah Irwin and Sadhbh Wells have been named in the Ireland U18 Six Nations squad

Irwin and Wells named in the Under 18 Six Nations squad

Posted: 4:10 pm March 21, 2024

Enniskillen players Leah Irwin and Sadhbh Wells have been named on the Ireland Under 18 Six Nations squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Irwin and Wells have been partaking in training camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin over the last three weekends and from this the two Skins’ players were selected by head coach Matt Gill.

The tournament takes place in Stadium CSM in Colwyn Bay, Wales between March 29 and April 6 with Ireland taking on Scotland in a 70-minute match on Saturday, April 6 at 4.30pm.

Skins’ youth coach, Ian Ross expressed the club’s delight at the news of their selection.

“From watching Leah at training on the very first occasion and also in her first match with Enniskillen as an under 16 player against Virginia, when she scored five tries, it was immediately obvious the ability and talent that she had.

“She has pace and power in abundance but it’s her balanced running and footwork that is sometimes mesmerising,” he said.

“We’re all massively proud and hugely delighted for her at Enniskillen RFC and Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and it is the start of what we hope is a glittering career in green.”

Wells only joined Enniskillen last season from Co. Cavan but her impact has been profound, said Ross;

“Her attitude is so good and her technical ability and willingness to learn is exemplary.

“Sadhbh is really dynamic, fast and powerful and she has all that it takes to do supremely well in an Ireland jersey.”

Ireland’s gain is Skins’ loss over the coming weeks and Ross says; “everyone at Skins cannot wait to have Sadhbh and Leah back for the remaining part of the season.”

