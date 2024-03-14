+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAHistoric first ladies senior title for Leckers
Belnaleck captain Aisling Keenan and teammates celebrate a first senior title win in the Division 3 Final.

Historic first ladies senior title for Leckers

Posted: 4:11 pm March 14, 2024

Belnaleck 1-13

Kinawley 1-1

Belnaleck claimed a historic first ladies title on Sunday afternoon with a comprehensive win over their neighbours Kinawley.

Advertisement

Shanna Cassidy and county player Caoimhe Gallagher formed the main catalyst for Belnaleck’s victory in this long-awaited replay, following the abandonment due to injury last year.

Kinawley were missing several key players but did enjoy plenty of possession, in the first half especially with Aine Haren and Orla Leonard prominent throughout.

However, poor finishing and good Belnaleck defending resulted in just a single score in each half for the Boru’s.

Belnaleck’s Denise Lewsley blasting to the net after good approval work by Cassidy and Rachel McBrien to get them up and running.

Their next effective attack saw Cassidy set Lewsley up for a 7th minute point, before she turned from provider to score from a free.
Kinawley did hit back on the midway mark, Haren firing home an angled snap shot.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

‘Make Brewster a fortress again’ – Kelm Baldwin taking it one game at a time McLaughlin’s men ready for Armagh opener

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:11 pm March 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA