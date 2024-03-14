Historic first ladies senior title for Leckers

Belnaleck captain Aisling Keenan and teammates celebrate a first senior title win in the Division 3 Final.

Belnaleck 1-13

Kinawley 1-1

Belnaleck claimed a historic first ladies title on Sunday afternoon with a comprehensive win over their neighbours Kinawley.

Shanna Cassidy and county player Caoimhe Gallagher formed the main catalyst for Belnaleck’s victory in this long-awaited replay, following the abandonment due to injury last year.

Kinawley were missing several key players but did enjoy plenty of possession, in the first half especially with Aine Haren and Orla Leonard prominent throughout.

However, poor finishing and good Belnaleck defending resulted in just a single score in each half for the Boru’s.

Belnaleck’s Denise Lewsley blasting to the net after good approval work by Cassidy and Rachel McBrien to get them up and running.

Their next effective attack saw Cassidy set Lewsley up for a 7th minute point, before she turned from provider to score from a free.

Kinawley did hit back on the midway mark, Haren firing home an angled snap shot.

