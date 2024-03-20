Creme Egg curse – Enniskillen video goes viral

***SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO!***

EVER tried to scan in the barcode of a Cadbury’s Creme Egg? It’s much more difficult than you think.

It’s so bad that shop staff across the country have to remember it as it’s the only way to ring it into the till.

No one knows this better than Fermanagh Herald journalist, Charlotte McCutcheon, who also works part-time at the McBride’s Lakeside Spar 24-hour shop in Enniskillen.

Now a TikTok video she made to see how many Spar staff knew the barcode has gone viral, with 111,000 views so far. Check out the video below.

“The foil is always wrapped tightly around it and makes it impossible to scan in, so we all have to remember the barcode,” Charlotte explained.

“I thought it’d be a good laugh to see how many of the others knew the barcode in the shop. I never expected to get so many views.”

Charlotte shouldn’t have been so shocked as comments on her TikTok video proved this has been an issue for years in shops.

“I haven’t worked in a supermarket since I was a student [in the 2000s] and I just rhymed it off [the barcode]” one person wrote.

“Definitely can relate, I don’t even bother trying to scan it,” another said.

“I worked in Dunnes in 1998 and have known this barcode since then,” one former shop worker revealed.

While another wrote: “I worked in a Mace 19 years ago and I still remembered it when you said it.”

And what are the eight indispensable digits?

For future reference, they are 50201600.