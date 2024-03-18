Future looks grim for Fermanagh’s county women’s teams

Injuries to Fermanagh minor girls at the Bawnacre' 4G pitch last Saturday.

THE ‘pathetic’ treatment of Fermanagh’s women’s county teams has left young players ‘devastated’.

That was the assessment of GAA officials who accused local clubs of turning a blind eye to the needs of all the women’s county football squads.

The final straw came last Saturday when Fermanagh’s minor girls’ team had to play their Ulster Championship match against Down on the 4G pitch at the Bawnacre in Irvinestown.

“All season we can’t get grass pitches to train on or play matches on,” Fermanagh minor girls’ manager, Chris Moore, explained.

“Four of our players had savage burns and open wounds from the 4G surface on Saturday. One of the girls had to go to hospital and was put on antibiotics.

“We’re very grateful to the Bawnacre for their help as we would have had to play the match in Down otherwise. But we just can’t get grass pitches here. It’s pathetic, to be honest.”

“The girls were crying with frustration and were devastated after the match. They feel totally underappreciated.

“They are wondering why they should put in the commitment when they were getting no support.”

As it stands, the only places the girls’ minor team can train are the Bawnacre’s 4G pitch, St Michael’s 4G pitch, or the running track at the Lakeland Forum.

“One club said their pitch wasn’t playable but they were out playing on it that night. This is what we’re up against,” Mr Moore said.

“It’s so disheartening for the girls – they can’t even get playing on a grass pitch for a training session. The girls are also talking about having sore hips and ankles from playing on the 4G surfaces.”

The county’s under-16 girls’ team are having similar problems when trying to find grass pitches to play on and recently had to train on the former Celtic Park soccer pitch.

“As we stand today, I don’t even know where we are going to train this week on Thursday night,” lamented Mr Moore.

“The county board are very supportive and are willing to pay for pitches, but the clubs are just not making them available.”

Fermanagh Ladies PRO, Dearbhaile McHugh, was equally as frustrated with local clubs and believed they were not doing enough for the county’s female players.

“I totally understand that the clubs are preparing for the year ahead, however, our four ladies’ county teams are at a disadvantage of not getting to train, let alone play, on grass,” Ms McHugh said.

“It’s extremely disappointing. We’ve 22-23 GAA grass pitches in Fermanagh and we’re not seeing the benefit of it. It’s a begging match to get a pitch at this time of year.

“All winter our senior ladies’ team have had to train on 3G and 4G pitches at Castle Park [Leisure Centre in Lisnaskea].”

Earlier this month, the Fermanagh senior ladies manager, CJ McGourty, also hit out at the lack of training facilities for his team saying: “I’m very, very disappointed in that, no fault to the county board or team or management, we tried places outside Fermanagh, and we just had nowhere to train.”