Former Fermanagh officer sent for Crown Court trial

A FORMER Fermanagh police officer has been sent forward for trial at the Crown Court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Craig Moffitt (37) is charged with perverting the court of public justice by fasley allegeding a woman had told him another man was going to have him “done in.”

The charge was dated to between December 29, 2019 and January 3, 2020.

Advertisement

Moffitt, whose address appeared on the charge sheet as PSNI station, Mahon Road, Portadown, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week for a preliminary enquiry (PE). Dressed in a suit, the defendant stood in the dock as the charge was put to him.

When asked if he would like to say anything in response to the charge, of if he would like to call any witnesses or evidence for the purpose of the PE, he replied “not at this time.”

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that, based on the papers before the court, Moffitt had a case to answer.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case to Newry Crown Court on April 9th, releasing Moffitt on his own bail of £500.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition