Fermanagh superstar Carter adds new dates to UK tour

DUE to popular demand, Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter has added new dates to his hugely successful UK tour.

The Liverpudlian singer, who’s currently living in Bellanaleck, is in the middle of a major tour of Scotland and England and he recently announced more concerts in Hamilton.

Carter kicked off his UK tour on March 1, with a sold-out gig at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. Since then, he’s headlined major performances in Aberdeen, Stirling, Dundee and Croydon.

The award-winning Country music star’s going to be returning to Ireland, but he’ll be back in Hamilton in Scotland for more shows later this year, in September.

Next month, the ‘Wagon Wheel’ singer will be returning to Fermanagh for a special show, with all proceeds raised going towards Willowbridge School.

On Friday, April 12, Carter will headline a major concert at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, in a bid to raise money for the school.

The Bellanaleck resident recently confirmed that he’ll be headlining a major gig at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Thursday, June 27.

Carter’s going to be joined on stage by his band, Ceol, who he formed and set up just last year.

It was also confirmed that Carter’s going to one of the headline acts at the hugely popular and much-anticipated ‘Countryfest’ festival on May 4.

