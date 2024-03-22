Fermanagh star Carter ‘proud’ of new album

FERMANAGH music star Jake Carter has said he’s ‘really proud’ after he released his debut album.

The Liverpudlian singer, who lives in Bellanaleck along with his Country music star Nathan (Carter), took a major step in his music career last week by releasing his first album, titled ‘Point Of You’.

Carter’s album is made up of five tracks, including his recently released popular single ‘Milk and Honey’, which has gone down a big treat with his ever-growing fan base across Ireland.

“There’s a nervousness to the first full body of work that I’ve completely written by myself,” Carter told Dublin Gazette, following the release of ‘Point Of You’.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve released music, everything slowed down since Covid, but I’m so excited and happy to get it out there.

“I love singing, writing and recording music and I’m really proud of the sound that we’ve created with this EP [Extended Play].”

When he moved to Fermanagh, Carter followed his older brother Nathan down the Country music route. He’s since changed his style of music, focusing on the pop genre.

“I moved over to Ireland seven years ago and it took time to adapt and find my own lane,” said the 25-year-old Liverpudlian.

“With this EP, I feel like we’ve found that. I’m very comfortable writing, recording and performing in this realm and I feel like I’ve found who I am.”

Earlier this year, Carter headlined a major gig at The Academy in Dublin. He said his original music went down a big hit with his fans.

“It was one of the easiest songs (‘Milk & Honey’) that myself and Conor (McQuaid) have written.”

“The lyrics and melodies were written in a matter of hours. We started off with the idea of writing a track that is feel good, as well as motivational, with the use of clever lyrics.

“We tried to keep the riffs and vocal melodies as catchy as possible, and with the help of Richey McCourt, I really think we did just that.”

