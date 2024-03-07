+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh RNLI crews join in anniversary celebrations
Carrybridge and Enniskillen RNLI volunteers Stephen McMaster and Alan Shaw representing their stations at the RNLI's Northern Ireland 200th launch in Belfast Harbour.

Fermanagh RNLI crews join in anniversary celebrations

Posted: 3:19 pm March 7, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S life-saving volunteers joined in the launch of the RNLI 200th anniversary celebrations in Belfast this week.

Stephen McMaster from the Carrybridge RNLI crew and Alan Shaw from the Enniskillen RNLI crew were among volunteers from crews across the North to take part in the launch of the commemorative events at Belfast Harbour on Monday this week (March 4).

Founded in 1824 following an appeal from Sir William Henry, who witnessed many shipwrecks on the Isle of Man, the RNLI has saved an incredible 146,277 lives over the past two centuries.

Advertisement

Operated by volunteers at crews across the UK and Ireland, and relying entirely on donations from the public, here in the North the RNLI’s ten lifeboat stations have launched 9,472 times, saving 1,535 lives, and coming to the aid of many thousands more.

The first RNLI station in Fermanagh was established on Lough Erne in 2001, becoming the charity’s first in-land station in the North. There are now two stations in the county, at Carrybridge, covering the Upper Erne, and Enniskillen, covering the Lower Erne.

Speaking at Monday’s event, RNLI trustee Paddy McLaughlin said it was “an honour and a privilege” to see the charity reach its bicentenary.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Gildernew gets €10k for breaking leg in Leinster House US Counsel General pays a visit to Enniskillen ‘We need to look to the future’ – Fr Brian D’Arcy

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:19 pm March 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA