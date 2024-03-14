+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FESTIVAL OF FOLKLORE... St Patrick (Oliver Handley) at Enniskillen Castle with Irish wolfhounds Paddy and Murphy at the St Patrick's Day Parade 2024 launch.

Fermanagh ready to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

Posted: 12:37 pm March 14, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

THERE is no shortage of things to do in Fermanagh this St Patrick’s weekend.

From parades to dancing to watersports, there is something for everyone to celebrate the patron saint’s big day.

Belleek

In Belleek the celebrations start on Thursday night March 14 at 8pm, where there is a traditional music session in Mulleek Community Centre.

Belleek Pottery has organised a leprechaun hunt in the town and Centra are running an art competition for all children to take part in.

The Fiddlestone Pub is holding a quiz fundraiser with profits going to the Air Ambulance NI that starts at 8pm.

On Saturday, Belleek Pottery is having its Spring Warehouse Sale from 10am to 3pm.

