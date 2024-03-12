+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh priest Fr Gary Donegan has fourth eye surgery
BACK IN HOSPITAL… Fermanagh priest Fr Gary Donegan has underwent a fourth surgery on his eye.

Fermanagh priest Fr Gary Donegan has fourth eye surgery

Posted: 4:06 pm March 12, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

FERMANAGH cleric Fr Gary Donegan has said his admiration for the NHS ‘grows by the minute’ after he underwent another major surgery.

Since December, the Newtownbutler priest has been in and out of hospital and he recently underwent a fourth operation on his eye, in a bid to restore hs sight.

“Well it’s official. I’ve now had more operations than Muhammad Ali had comebacks,” quipped Fr Donegan on Facebook, confirming his return to hospital.

“I was expecting to be discharged and went to see Professor [Noemi] Lois so she could access the eye, but I collapsed and was put on an emergency list for a fourth operation.

“Professor [Augusto Azuara-] Blanco operated at 8pm last night and he’s very happy with the result.”

The Ardoyne-based cleric suffered a bleed in his right eye before Christmas and it has caused extensive damage to his vision.

Known as the ‘Priest in the Jeans’, Fr Donegan suffered some severe side effects following his fourth eye surgery.

“[I had a] very painful night on morphine and unfortunately fainted. A bit of a false fall resulting in a sore left hand side,” confirmed the Fermanagh cleric.

