Fermanagh Men’s Shed make bug hotel

BIRD houses and bug hotels have been popping up around Enniskillen.

These eco friendly homes for nature have been erected by the members of The Men’s Shed Fermanagh.

The Men’s Shed which started in 2010 is a drop in centre for men over 50 and is a place for them to go to do classes, learn new skills and socialise.

David Lowe, project officer of the Men’s Shed explained the work the men do.

“We have a workshop which is fully equipped with about six work tables and we also have a garden with green houses with some raised beds where we can grow fruit and vegetables.

“We make lots of things like the picnic benches you see everywhere around town, we make bird house and bug hotels for several people.” he said.

The Men’s shed has many benefits and provides a place for the men to go to socialise.

David went on, “It is really a social thing, the idea behind the classes is to get men together and they talk to one another when they are doing the work in the class. The idea is to make up friendship groups so they can support one another, and that happens, they do support one another.

“I suppose its a bit like work having all these classes, the men are also used to working and it’s a much easier way for men to communicate if they are doing something, they can talk about their occupation and also then other things come out.

Terry McCartney from Belmore Court Hotel has received some of the hand made woodwork.

“It is part of our continued sustainability drive and working with community involvement, so we wanted to do bio-diversity.

“I made contact with them and in the mean time I noticed that bug hotels were a thing as well and that it would be a nice thing for Belmore Court to have and we had a place for it so I asked the boys could they do that and they wee more than happy to do whatever we wanted.

“It’s great the fact that its not only helping our bio-diversity and the birds and wildlife in this part of the world but it was made by somebody local and its all for a good cause.”

