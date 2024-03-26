Fermanagh man suspected as being part of drugs gang

A FERMANAGH man who is suspected of being part of an international drugs gang has appeared in court in the South.

Sean Curran of Carrickyheenan near Brookeborough was arrested with nine other men last week and appeared in court charged with conspiring to commit a serious offence by working to import drugs worth over €13,000 between February 27 and March 14.

The men – who, aside from Curran, hail from Spain, Serbia and the Netherlands – were arrested at various locations in Cork after An Garda Siochána carried out an operation at Tragumna Beach near Skibbereen. They were brought to three different courts across the county on Friday.

Advertisement

Curran appeared at Bandon District Court, along with three other of the accused.

Det Garda Catherine McCarthy told the court Curran had made no reply when being charged.

Legal aid was granted in the case of all four defendants at Bandon Court, and they were each remanded in custody to appear again today (Wednesday, March 27).

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition