+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man faces drugs charges

Fermanagh man faces drugs charges

Posted: 12:25 pm March 14, 2024

A BALLINAMALLARD man has appeared in court in relation to the alleged possession of Class B and C drugs.

Dwayne Basil Taylor (35) from Drumbulcan Road of having cannabis and the prescription-only drug Pregabalin both with intent to supply and while being concerned in supply.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on February 23.

Advertisement

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley Alana McSorley remanded Taylor on continuing bail to return to court on April 8.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Fermanagh road closed due to ‘snow and ice’ Man arrested following Irvinestown drug seizure Dromore parishioners save man after cardiac arrest

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:25 pm March 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA