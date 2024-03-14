Fermanagh man faces drugs charges

A BALLINAMALLARD man has appeared in court in relation to the alleged possession of Class B and C drugs.

Dwayne Basil Taylor (35) from Drumbulcan Road of having cannabis and the prescription-only drug Pregabalin both with intent to supply and while being concerned in supply.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on February 23.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley Alana McSorley remanded Taylor on continuing bail to return to court on April 8.

