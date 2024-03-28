Fermanagh man accused of attempted GBH

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been sent forward to the Crown Court accused of having a hatchet and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Brandon Quinn (25) of Windmill Heights appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry on charges of affray, common assault, and threats to kill.

He also faces one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a hatchet, and three counts of attempted GBH with intent.

All charges relate to an alleged incident on February 19, 2023, on Main Street, Irvinestown, in relation to four different alleged victims.

During last week’s short hearing, Quinn choose not to make any contrary submissions or all any witnesses or evidence for the purpose of the PE.

A representative from the Public Prosecutions Service stated that, based on the papers, Quinn had a case to answer.

District Judge Alana McSorley released Quinn on continuing bail to appear before Dungannon Crown Court on April 30.

