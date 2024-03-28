+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineErne boss CJ CMcGourty ‘devastated’ for his players
GUTTED...Devastated Fermanagh players, Cadhla Cara Bogue, Shannan McQuade and Seana Feely, try to come to terms with their heartbreaking defeat.

Erne boss CJ CMcGourty ‘devastated’ for his players

Posted: 4:17 pm March 28, 2024

FERMANAGH ladies manager CJ McGourty described Sunday’s defeat as “heartbreaking stuff”, as the Erne ladies missed out a Division Four Final place.

“The girls have put in a lot of effort over the last couple of months, I’m devastated for them more than anything.”

The Erne ladies led throughout only to be caught by a goal with the last kick of the game.

Advertisement

“We dominated the game for long periods of time but a long ball in and a wee bit of luck at the end, it happens in football.

“We just have to get up and get on with it for the rest of the season,” said the Antrim man.

McGourty agreed that his side should have been more comfortably ahead going into the closing stages given all the possession and chances they had;

“There was 20 minutes or so there in the second half, we had a number of scoring opportunities and didn’t take them”.

Reflecting on the two disastrous goal concessions he admitted;

“We made mistakes, made handling errors, going forward and defensively – basic mistakes, but look, it’s up to us as a management team to address them with the players, the players know themselves,” he acknowledged.

Bidding to put the result in perspective, he said;

Advertisement

“We want to feel downhearted at this moment in time, it’s very difficult, our main objective was to get out of the division this year, we did everything bar those last few seconds to get out of it.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh captain Ryan Bogue eyes league silverware Fergal Quinn’s nominated for GAA Coach of the Year! Fermanagh minors floored by suspected food poisoning

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:17 pm March 28, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA