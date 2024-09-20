+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineShakin’ Stevens to be honoured in Fermanagh

Shakin’ Stevens to be honoured in Fermanagh

Posted: 4:11 pm September 20, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A LARGE crowd is expected to turn out to the Ardhowen Theatre later this month when a leading tribute act honours the achievements and commitments of music legend Shakin’ Stevens.
Michael Barratt, a 76-year-old from Wales, commonly known for his stage name ‘Shakin’ Stevens’, is one of the UK’s biggest selling singles artists and he’s renowned for his contribution to music.
On Friday, September 27, the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is set to host a major and popular tribute band in memory of the 76-year-old singer from Cardiff.
“Performing as ‘Shakin’ Stevens’, West End star Rebel Dean will guide you through a full audio-visual spectacular with his live band, including rare footage and images which tell the story of the rockin’ Welsh boy and his rise to chart-topping superstardom,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.
“The show features unforgettable hits including ‘Green Door’, ‘Oh Julie’, ‘You Drive Me Crazy’ and ‘This Ole House’, as well as the classic songs which were covered by Shaky from artists such as Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens and Elvis Presley.
“Put your bopping shoes on, dust off the double denim, slick back your hair and get ready to sing-along, dance-along and join in with the biggest and best ‘Shaky’ party to hit UK theatres ever,” they added.
Tickets for the ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story’ which is heading to the Ardhowen Theatre on September 27 are currently on sale.

Related posts:

‘Tully’ ready for Enniskillen gig Popular comedian Rory O’Connor heading for Enniskillen The Whistlin’ Donkeys to release new single
Posted: 4:11 pm September 20, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA