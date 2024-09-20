Shakin’ Stevens to be honoured in Fermanagh

A LARGE crowd is expected to turn out to the Ardhowen Theatre later this month when a leading tribute act honours the achievements and commitments of music legend Shakin’ Stevens.

Michael Barratt, a 76-year-old from Wales, commonly known for his stage name ‘Shakin’ Stevens’, is one of the UK’s biggest selling singles artists and he’s renowned for his contribution to music.

On Friday, September 27, the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is set to host a major and popular tribute band in memory of the 76-year-old singer from Cardiff.

“Performing as ‘Shakin’ Stevens’, West End star Rebel Dean will guide you through a full audio-visual spectacular with his live band, including rare footage and images which tell the story of the rockin’ Welsh boy and his rise to chart-topping superstardom,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.

“The show features unforgettable hits including ‘Green Door’, ‘Oh Julie’, ‘You Drive Me Crazy’ and ‘This Ole House’, as well as the classic songs which were covered by Shaky from artists such as Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens and Elvis Presley.

“Put your bopping shoes on, dust off the double denim, slick back your hair and get ready to sing-along, dance-along and join in with the biggest and best ‘Shaky’ party to hit UK theatres ever,” they added.

Tickets for the ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story’ which is heading to the Ardhowen Theatre on September 27 are currently on sale.