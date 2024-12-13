Neil Hannon part of new ‘Paddington in Peru’ movie

ENNISKILLEN star Neil Hannon was involved in the production of some of the music for hit new movie ‘Paddington in Peru’ as he continues to build on his career in writing tracks for films.

The former frontman with ‘The Divine Comedy’ was confirmed to have had an active role with the music for the popular movie, which went down a treat with fans of the much-loved Paddington Bear.

Hannon teamed up with Italian composer Dario Marianelli on the music for ‘Paddington in Peru’ and it’s been reported that the Enniskillen man wrote the track which was sang by Olivia Coleman.

‘The Divine Comedy’ frontman rose to prominence recently after he wrote the music for ‘Wonka’ which has gone down a treat and grossed an impressive £600 million at the world’s box office.

The Enniskillen man was pleased with the success of the music for hit movie ‘Wonka’.

“I quite enjoy the fact that people accidentally hear my stuff. I mean, for example, right now with ‘Wonka’, they don’t know where these songs have come from, or who’s written them,” Hannon said.

“I got the script and the director, Paul [King], pointed at bits and said, `song here’ and I started writing songs and he either liked them or he didn’t,” Hannon said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition