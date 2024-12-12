Country music star Derek Ryan leading the way online

OVER 15 million people listened to Enniskillen’s Country music star Derek Ryan on YouTube so far this year, as the popular singer firmly stakes his claim as one of the top talents in the country.

The Carlow man, who has set up home in Enniskillen, recently confirmed his YouTube viewing figures for 2024, which revealed that over 15 million had listened to some of his renowned songs.

It comes as the Fermanagh talent confirmed he’s set to headline a local gig in the county, when he takes centre stage at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown for a sold-out concert on December 20.

The award-winning singer is preparing for an action-packed year when he’ll embark on his major Irish tour, kicking it off with two nights at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen on January 10 and 11.

It has been a successful year for the country talent who treated his fans to new music, when he launched his popular new album, ‘Long Shot Love’, which went down a treat with many people.

Ryan’s album went down well with his fans, which saw him remember his late mother with a song.

“I’ve written a song about my mammy, Sally, who passed away back in 2018,” he said.

“The song [‘The Flower’] is from the perspective of going back home after some time and someone’s gone. I feel anyone who has lost someone could relate to it.”

The Enniskillen man will also be performing in the UK in 2025. He’s recently been confirmed as one of the headline performers at a major music festival in Manchester later next summer.

Ryan will take centre stage at the ‘Craic by the Creek Festival’ in Greater Manchester next July, which will also see popular Fermanagh band ‘The Tumbling Paddies’ perform over the weekend.

