Popular comedian Gallen set to return to the Ardhowen

EXCITEMENT is building at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen as one of the North’s most well-known and popular comedians has confirmed he’s stopping off for another sell-out show.

Conal Gallen, who has entertained crowds around the county for over 40 years, is set to bring his renowned ‘Gallens of Laughter’ roadshow to the local venue on April 11 and April 12.

“With 40 years on stage and having recorded over 40 albums, there are very few comedians around with the wealth of jokes he [Conal Gallen] brings,” an Ardhowen spokesperson said.

“No rehearsals, no taking time off to write a ‘new script’, every show is different!. It’s as it happens on the night. Blessed with a fabulous singing voice, this is entertainment with a capital E.”

He’s the latest comedian to confirm his attendance at the Ardhowen Theatre, with Offaly’s Neil Delamere set to stop off at the Enniskillen venue, with his popular show titled ‘Achilles Neil’.

“Our comedy hero is back on the road with a brand new epic stand-up show,” the Ardhowen said.

“Join one of Ireland’s favourite comics as he takes on life’s absurdities in his own inimitable way. A celebration of the altogether too frequent weaknesses that make us human.”

There has been plenty of entertainment at the Ardhowen Theatre recently, with Dublin’s Rory O’Carroll selling out the venue as part of his major and action-packed tour across the country.

