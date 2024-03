FESTIVAL OF FOLKLORE... St Patrick (Oliver Handley) at Enniskillen Castle with Irish wolfhounds Paddy and Murphy at the St Patrick's Day Parade 2024 launch.

Despite the weather, thousands turned out to see the St Patricks Day parade and join in the celebrations today (Sunday) in Enniskillen.

From floats, to face painting to even water sports there was something for everyone to enjoy.