Enniskillen driver disputes charge

Posted: 12:00 pm March 15, 2024

A 28-year-old man is to contest a charge of being unable to properly control a vehicle during an alleged incident in the Killadeas Road area of Enniskillen last year.

Niall Mavitty from Drumkeen Road, Enniskillen denies committing the offence on October 27 2023.

After a not guilty plea was entered at Enniskillen Magistrates Court District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on March 25.

