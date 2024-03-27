Derrylin civil rights activist to be honoured

Jim Murphy was shot dead at his garage in Corraveigha, Derrylin in April, 1974.

FIFTY years after the death of a Derrylin civil rights activist, a commemoration will be held on Easter Sunday to honour his memory.

On April 20, 1974, Jim Murphy was shot dead while working at his garage in Corraveigha in Derrylin, prompting a wave of shock and sadness throughout the Fermanagh community.

Following his death, a letter was sent to this newspaper concerning the killing.

Advertisement

It was claimed that the letter was from the UFF (Ulster Freedom Fighters), who accepted responsibility for Mr Murphy’s murder.

There have also been strong suspicions British forces may have been involved in the killing, with the Attorney General linking his death to the murder of Trillick councillor Patsy Kelly.

As part of the Easter Sunday commemorations at the weekend, Mr Murphy will be honoured at a special celebration in Derrylin.

“Jim [Murphy], a man of unparalleled gentleness, kindness, and consideration, was a beacon of hope for the downtrodden in Fermanagh and neighbouring counties,” said Sinn Fein councillor, Declan McArdle.

“His idealism and devotion to those in need, regardless of their religious affiliations, earned him the respect of all.

“He was a man who never hesitated to stand up for what was right, even if it meant going against the powerful,” added the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council representative for Erne West.

After decades of campaigning for an inquest into Mr Murphy’s family, the Office of the Police Ombudsman recently ordered a fresh inquest into his death.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny, will be the main speaker at the commemoration.

“Jim was a man of unwavering conviction. In every good cause, Jim was in the forefront, always ready to shoulder the heaviest burden,” continued Mr McArdle.

“He was an indefatigable worker not only in his own area but far beyond his confines. His belief in justice and fair play for all was not just a principle but a way of life.

“He was one of the few businessmen in the county who actively participated in the struggle to establish justice, a testament to his commitment to his beliefs.”

Sinn Féin’s Fermanagh Easter Commemoration will take place in Derrrylin on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, earlier on Sunday morning, the Sean MacDiarmada Society will also celebrate the life of the late Mr Murphy at their commemoration.

In Derrylin at 11.40am, Young Wolfetones ballad singer Derek Warfield will be the main orator at the Sean MacDiarmada Society celebration.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition