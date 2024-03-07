Cracks found on 16 lifts at MOT centres

HAIRLINE cracks have been found in 16 vehicle test, or MOT, lifts in the North, DUP MLA Deborah Erskine has said.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA and new Chair of the Infrastructure Committee said the cracks had been found in MOT testing lifts a few weeks ago.

She said a similar issue in 2019 cost the department nearly £4 million in terms of backlogs to the MOT testing system.

Ms Erskine raised the matter during members’ statements at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

“The department spent £1.8 million to replace 52 of the 55 lifts when cracks appeared on the same lifts in 2019,” she said in a statement.

“Overall it cost the department nearly £4 million in terms of backlogs to the MOT testing system. How have we managed to reach the same situation again?

“I will be asking DVA [Driver and Vehicle Agency] to provide the most up-to-date information to the Infrastructure Committee, and ensure everything is being done to assure the public and employees.”

The Driver and Vehicle Agency said independent inspectors found that the cracks found were in the lowest category.

“These hairline cracks are not the same issue as the cracks identified in scissor lifts at the end of 2019, early 2020,” it said.

“All lifts remain in service and MOT appointments have not been affected.”

The revelations come after motorists in Fermanagh complained about still facing lengthy delays in getting MOT tests and were often unable to get their vehicles tested before their current MOT certificate expires.

Worried local drivers have contacted the Herald to complain about the long waits for appointments, in some cases up to four months, while others have had to travel outside the county just to secure an appointment.

For now, drivers are encouraged to check on the booking system for any cancellations.

Vehicles over four years old must be tested every year and cannot pay their annual road tax without a valid test certificate. However, the PSNI has assured drivers they would not be prosecuted.

