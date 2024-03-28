Company to monitor car parks comes under fire

QUESTIONS have been raised over the decision by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to employ an English company, better known for debt-collecting, to enforce its new parking services.

The Council has agreed on a new contract beginning next month with Marston Holdings Ltd to provide enforcement parking services within the Council’s 39 off-street car parks across all of the entire district.

The new parking attendants will wear a blue uniform, but their responsibilities and legal authority remain the same, and any Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued will be valid. The Department of Infrastructure will continue to employ its red-coated parking attendants to look after on-street parking.

However, Marston Holdings Ltd has been criticised in the media by debt charities in the past and worried Fermanagh Herald readers voiced their concerns online over the company providing the new enforcement services, which will come into operation on Monday, April 1.

“Marston. What a fantastic company the Council aligns themselves with. Look up Marston bailiffs on YouTube,” one Herald reader complained.

