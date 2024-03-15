Colleagues stepping up for charity in memory of Aran

THE FAMILY, friends and colleagues of the late Aran Sheridan have been continuing to raise much-needed funds for charity in his memory.

Tempo man Aran, who worked with precast team with local manufacturer Mannok, sadly passed away in his sleep while on a five-day cycling trip in Majorca last May, aged 52-years-old.

Last week Mannok handed over a cheque for £6,400 to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, following four fundraising events by company staff in memory of their dear colleague and friend.

The Aran Sheridan Memorial Walk took place on Saturday, February 24, with nearly 50 people partaking in the walk up the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail.

The Cuilcagh walk followed three other fundraising events organised by the company to raise money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, the charity which helped bring Aran home from Spain.

The other events included two dress casual days in early December and a Christmas Jumper Day on Wednesday, December 20.

In wanting to support the work of the charity as well as honour Aran’s memory, Mannok staff were joined on the walk by members of Aran’s family including his wife Paula and two sons, his parents, close family, friends and members of Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club, which Aran was a member.

In all, almost 50 people took part in the walk on Saturday morning before returning to the Mannok Innovation Academy where refreshments were served.

A cheque for £6,400, which was raised over the four events, was then presented to Colin Bell of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

It was decided to hold the Aran Sheridan Memorial Walk in February, which would have marked Aran’s fifth year with the company.

Thomas Coyle, General Manager Mannok Precast, said, “We hope, in some way, the fundraisers organised illustrated the impact that Aran had on us, his colleagues, and on the company during his time at Mannok and how highly regarded he was.”

