Why thrifty thinking works for Nathaniel

BARGAIN...Nathaniel Nkoma takes a look at the clothes for sale at ForSight charity shop in Enniskillen.

By Nathaniel Nkoma

THRIFT shops help expand fashion, give clothes a second life and help the disadvantaged. In communities around Fermanagh thrift shops bring people together and foster a positive atmosphere.

I talked to Debbie Keys, the store manager of ForSight: a local thrift shop in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, who was positive about the current status of local thrift shops. She feels her shop is achieving its aims.

“We are the only charity shop in Enniskillen that does not have bought-in goods,” she said. “We are fully sustainable.”

Debbie also told me that even the rails and displays were donated from a scaffolding company and the Top Shop group when they closed.

Debbie had a message for the public: “We have company hash-tags that we use on social media that the public should utilise. Some of them are: #PrelovedbyForesight and #PrelovedisReloved.”

She added that there’s something for everyone at their shop.

“We have women’s, men’s, vintage and modern. All of which we get from Donations.”

When asked about the challenges she comes in contact with when running her shop, Debbie said: “Donations are few and far between times of the year.”

She told me that there’s a high frequency in March when people do their spring cleaning and then in September and December but between those times they barely get any donations at all.

Debbie said being part of the community in Enniskillen was “very important,” adding she liked to showcase local talent.

“A young woman will be performing here next week,” she said.

I also talked to John, a member of the public to ask him his thoughts on thrift shops, and if he knew of some ways that people can assist charity shops.

“I think its important that people consider those less well off,” he said. “Instead of putting clothes in their attic, they could consider bringing them to thrift shops.”

I asked him if he felt he cooperated enough with thrift shops.

“I don’t think so, no,” he replied. “Its definitely something I would consider in the future.

“I would urge younger people to visit thrift shops.”

In a cost of living crisis, money is difficult to come by, so thrift shopping is a way of getting good items for a good price relieves a lot of pressure on houses in Fermanagh. John also told me he thought thrift shops were an important resource and he thought that it was good to see so many of them in Enniskillen.

He encouraged people to visit them whenever they could.

It’s clear thrift shops are an important part of our community and they give clothes a second life while helping the disadvantaged and being a strong part of the local community.

The public has a positive association with thrift shops and businesses like ForSight need it. There’s obviously a positive connection that will be beneficial for both.

