Roslea farmer is president of Ulster Grassland society

TOP POST... John Egerton is the new president of the Ulster Grassland Society.

A FERMANAGH farmer has been named as the new president of the Ulster Grassland Society (UGS).

Rosela man John Egerton is already well-known in farming circles. He was appointed to his new role at the recent 2024 UGS conference, succeeding Colin Linton in the role.

At the conference, Mr Egerton pointed to he role farming could play in meeting the challenges of climate change.

Advertisement

“Farming is not part of the problem, it is a actually a key part of the solution. And farmers must be supported accordingly,” he said.

“But environmental sustainability will only be achieved once farmers are allowed to make a living from their own businesses.

“Farmers do not want to make fortunes from their businesses. But they must be in a position where they can pay their bills and look to the future with a degree of confidence.”

Mr Egerton went on to speak of the role of the ARCZero project in helping to deliver a sustainable future for agriculture in the North. Established two years ago, he is one of seven farmers actively involved in the scheme which measures and manages carbon flows at individual farm level.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition