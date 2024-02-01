+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRoslea farmer is president of Ulster Grassland society
TOP POST... John Egerton is the new president of the Ulster Grassland Society.

Roslea farmer is president of Ulster Grassland society

Posted: 3:00 pm February 1, 2024

A FERMANAGH farmer has been named as the new president of the Ulster Grassland Society (UGS).

Rosela man John Egerton is already well-known in farming circles. He was appointed to his new role at the recent 2024 UGS conference, succeeding Colin Linton in the role.

At the conference, Mr Egerton pointed to he role farming could play in meeting the challenges of climate change.

Advertisement

“Farming is not part of the problem, it is a actually a key part of the solution. And farmers must be supported accordingly,” he said.

“But environmental sustainability will only be achieved once farmers are allowed to make a living from their own businesses.

“Farmers do not want to make fortunes from their businesses. But they must be in a position where they can pay their bills and look to the future with a degree of confidence.”

Mr Egerton went on to speak of the role of the ARCZero project in helping to deliver a sustainable future for agriculture in the North. Established two years ago, he is one of seven farmers actively involved in the scheme which measures and manages carbon flows at individual farm level.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Local trade unionist takes to airwaves Local council rejects free portrait of King Charles Couple shattered after pet dog dies from poisoning

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:00 pm February 1, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA