Priest for trial on historical sex offences charges

A PRIEST has been returned for trial accused of historic sexual abuse against two males, one of which allegedly dates back over 40 years.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Canon Patrick McEntee (69) from Esker Road, Dromore who requested a leave of absence last year while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

He is charged with four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

Advertisement

There is also a single count indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed during the short hearing although it is understood they relate to Canon McEntee’s time in Fermanagh.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Canon McEntee spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer remanded him on continuing bail of £500 and ordered him to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 5 March.

As part of bail conditions Canon McEntee is to reside at his current address and no other and is also banned from all contact with the complainants and any person aged under 16.

Advertisement

Originally from Monaghan, Canon McEntee joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen in 1997 teaching religious studies and sitting on the Board of Governors.

He was also college President between 1994 and 2000, moving on to take up the post of Parish Priest at St Davog’s Church in Dromore, in 2001, where he has remained until his recent leave of absence.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition