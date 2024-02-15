+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police patrols after concerns in Kilmacormick
Police have been on patrol in the Kilmacormick area following residents' concerns over anti-social beahviour.

Police patrols after concerns in Kilmacormick

Posted: 2:11 pm February 15, 2024

POLICE in Enniskillen have been out on patrol in the Kilmacormick area in response to concerns from local residents about anti-social behaviour.

Over the weekend the PSNI shared on social media how its officers were carrying out “proactive patrols” in the area, which were already producing positive results.

“Being in the right place at the right time tonight meant that we were able to carry out an arrest for public order offences, preventing matters from escalating any further and providing reassurance to elderly residents,” said a PSNI spokesman.

Posted: 2:11 pm February 15, 2024
