+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineOutrage at worsening pothole problems
GIVE WAY...Potholes outside The Share Centre near Lisnaskea.

Outrage at worsening pothole problems

Posted: 11:10 am February 15, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH residents could not hide their anger after new government data revealed that potholed roads in the county have surged by 90 per cent.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said yesterday an additional £1 million is to be invested in road maintenance and specifically the pothole problem, but this amount won’t even begin to resolve the issue.

The new data analysed by CompareNI.com shows there were 9,733 potholes recorded on roads in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area in 2023, an increase of 90 per cent from the previous year.

Advertisement

This was significantly higher than any other council area – in comparison, Mid and East Antrim saw the second biggest increase in potholes which was 34 per cent.

Angry Fermanagh Herald readers did not hold back on hearing the news and reacted furiously on the Herald’s Facebook page.

“The roundabout near Lidl in Lisnaskea is a disgrace,” one person posted. Another wrote: “The main road from Lisnaskea to Newtownbutler is an absolute joke. Looks more like a jigsaw every day.”

“The Wattlebridge Road from the border to Newtownbutler is a disgrace,” a disgruntled reader also posted.

Other posts highlighted how little is being done to rectify the problem. “When was the last time ya seen them even trying to fix them!” summed up the feelings of many who commented. At least one reader could see the funny side calling the situation a ‘holy ta ra’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Saving SWAH and fixing roads key for Fermanagh MLAs Fear Enniskillen businesses could be hit by DfI move SOAS seeks meeting with NI Health Minister Robin Swann

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:10 am February 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA