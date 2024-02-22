MOT delays get Fermanagh drivers all revved up

MOTORISTS in Fermanagh are still facing lengthy delays in getting MOT tests and are often unable to get their vehicles tested before their current MOT certificate expires.

Test centres across the North are struggling to tackle huge backlogs of drivers seeking appointments, with Covid shutdowns and equipment issues – MOT tests were suspended in January 2020 after concerns emerged over cracks in lift equipment – causing the delays.

Worried local drivers have contacted the Herald to complain about the long waits for appointments, in some cases up to four months, while others have had to travel outside the county just to secure an appointment.

Advertisement

The Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) said it is still experiencing “significant demand” for vehicle testing services as MOT centres across Northern Ireland continue to tackle the backlog in appointments.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA and new Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Deborah Erskine, has raised the issue at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Patience has run out within the community surrounding the delays in getting MOT appointments,” Ms Erskine said.

“Last week at the Assembly, I had a meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure [Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd] to talk about the key priorities for the Department. I raised specifically the need to tackle the MOT delays.

“Certainly in the next year or so, there will be two new testing centres which will increase capacity in the system, with an expected 200,000 appointments, however, I raised the need to the Minister that short-term action is also needed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition