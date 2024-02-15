Local lineup confirmed for Fermanagh People’s Assembly

CONFIRMED… Local school campaigner Mairead Kelly is one of the panelists at the ‘Fermanagh People’s Assembly’ meeting.

A FERMANAGH woman is set to chair the upcoming People’s Assembly meeting at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen which will discuss what a new Ireland ‘might look like’.

On Thursday, February 22, a large crowd is expected to attend the event, organised by Sinn Féin, which will give people living in the area the chance to share their thoughts on a potential United Ireland.

Marie Crawley from Belleek, who is the current chairwoman of the NW Regional Planning Committee on Violence against Women, is set to chair the meeting at the Westville Hotel.

With over 20 years experience in volunteering, Ms Crawley has served on the Fermanagh District Partnership, Rural Community Network NI and the Fermanagh Women’s Network board.

Having spent time working overseas, the Belleek woman is a human rights activist and she has been outspoken on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the impact its having on the Palestinians.

Dr Niall McVeigh from Enniskillen has been confirmed as one of the panelists who’s going to be speaking at the ‘Fermanagh People’s Assembly’ night at the Westville Hotel.

The current director of Cavan Institute, Dr McVeigh has vast experience in the education sector. He previously served as principal of Castleblaney College.

Award-winning film producer from Enniskillen, Trevor Birney, has also been confirmed as one of the panelists at the event which has been proposed by Sinn Féin’s ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’ board.

Mairead Kelly, a local school campaigner who recently led the fight to save St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown, will also speak at the event.

