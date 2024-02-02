Lisnaskea Emmetts reveal ‘ambitious’ development plans

PROPOSED PLANS…The Lisnaskea Emmett’s GAA club has launched a major development project which will see extensive renovations and upgrades made to the current facilities at Emmett Park.

LISNASKEA Emmett’s GAA club has launched an ambitious fundraising project with the aim of developing ‘state of the art club facilities’ in the Fermanagh town.

Major plans are in place to enhance and develop the facilities at Emmett Park, which is based at 55 Lisnaskea Road. To help with the costs, the club is set to run a ‘Lipsync’ fundraiser on Friday, March 1.

Lisnaskea Emmett’s club chairman, Gerry Hicks, is excited ahead of the upcoming event which will see the GAA club members showcase their talents on stage at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan.

Advertisement

“The funds raised from this initiative will ensure that the current players in men’s football, ladies football and hurling and future generations will have access to state of the art club facilities at Emmett Park,” he said.

“Our financial goals for this project are very ambitious. However as a committee we are acutely aware that this is a one off opportunity to make a significant contribution to our local club and community.”

In 1988, the Lisnaskea Emmett’s GAA club embarked on a major development project, with the establishment of the main club rooms and changing room facilities at Emmett Park.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition