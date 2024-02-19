+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh care staff completely stressed out by system
A local carer has told the Herald breakdowns in the local system are resulting in carers still having to call on patients who no longer require it.

Fermanagh care staff completely stressed out by system

Posted: 5:40 pm February 19, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH carer has spoken out about the daily challenges in delivering care to those who need it in the local community, outlining how it is not a shortage of staff that is leading to issues, but the system itself.

The frustrated carer reached out to the Herald in response to our reporting on the heartbreaking case of Ray and Shelley Bass, the local couple who spent some of their final days together fighting to get the home care Ray needed before he sadly passed away from cancer at the end of January.

They said a failure of those in charge to listen to carers on the ground was leading to cases were clients in the community were continuing to receive care even when their conditions had improved and they no longer needed it. They explained when this situation arises, the carers – who work for Western Trust approved agencies – inform their line managers, who in turn email social workers at the Trust requesting a reassessment.

However, the carer claimed the social workers often take a very long time to respond or do not respond at all to these requests.

“There is room for these people coming out of hospital, if the social workers would answer their emails. We are constantly telling them of people who no longer need care packages,” they said.

