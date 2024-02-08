Enniskillen Royal one step away from long-awaited semi

This weekend, Enniskillen Royal Grammar schoolboys aim to be the first team since the Portora Royal team of 2007 to reach the Schools’ Cup rugby semi-finals.

Coincidentally, it was Wallace who knocked Portora out of the competition at the last-four stage that year, and the current school coach and Enniskillen Royal teacher Ashley Finlay was on the losing team as they bowed out in their second successive year of making it to the last four.

Since then, there have been a few quarter-finals reached, the most recent being in 2019 but coach Finlay says it ‘feels a bit different this time’.

Advertisement

And the reason for that has become clear as the competition has progressed, he said;

“We were a wee bit inconsistent toward the start of the year but then we just knew there was a lot of potential in the team and everything just seemed to be clicking at the right time for us.

“Having got the confidence of getting that first win over us against Friends, the boys are really in tune now. We’re really in a good place at the minute.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0