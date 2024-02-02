+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportEnniskillen Royal into the Cup quarter finals
Alex Howe scores a try for Enniskillen Royal.

Enniskillen Royal into the Cup quarter finals

Posted: 2:06 pm February 2, 2024

Enniskillen Royal managed to secure safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Ulster Schools’ Cup on Saturday with a win over Lisburn school, Friends.

Despite having home advantage, Enniskillen Royal were slow out of the blocks, with handling errors and ill-discipline characterising the opening quarter of the match.

Enniskillen were playing into a stiff wind and did manage to drive their way up the pitch with Louie Burns and James Morrison making good yards up the lefthand touchline.

Advertisement

The Fermanagh schoolboys were within striking distance and both Cameron Smith and Toby Newman were close to opening the scoring but denied by the resolute Friends’ defence.

Friends were buoyed by this and some poor tackling and further ill-discipline from the home side allowed them to march their way back down the field and into the Enniskillen Royal 22’. Sustained pressure and some good hard running led to the opening score of the match in favour of the Lisburn side.

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

GALLERY: Festive cheer at Enniskillen Park Run BREAKING NEWS: Seaney steps down as Belnaleck manager Owens crowned Ulster Elite champion for the first time

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:06 pm February 2, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA