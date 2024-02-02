Enniskillen Royal into the Cup quarter finals

Enniskillen Royal managed to secure safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Ulster Schools’ Cup on Saturday with a win over Lisburn school, Friends.

Despite having home advantage, Enniskillen Royal were slow out of the blocks, with handling errors and ill-discipline characterising the opening quarter of the match.

Enniskillen were playing into a stiff wind and did manage to drive their way up the pitch with Louie Burns and James Morrison making good yards up the lefthand touchline.

The Fermanagh schoolboys were within striking distance and both Cameron Smith and Toby Newman were close to opening the scoring but denied by the resolute Friends’ defence.

Friends were buoyed by this and some poor tackling and further ill-discipline from the home side allowed them to march their way back down the field and into the Enniskillen Royal 22’. Sustained pressure and some good hard running led to the opening score of the match in favour of the Lisburn side.

