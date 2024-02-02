Encirc providing computer equipment for local schools

DONATION... Pictured at St. Aidan’s High School receiving the restored computers are (back from left) Amanda Broughton, Encirc; Gemma Martin, Encirc; Mrs Gilmurray, St. Aidan’s and Mr O’Callaghan, St. Aidan’s with pupils Ellen Brennan and Ruairi McManus.

ENCIRC has teamed up with a leading IT software provider to support two local schools.

As part of their new partnership with Complete IT Systems (CIT), Encirc has pledged to support St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin and Kill National School in Cootehill.

The leading Fermanagh organisation has recently purchased a vast array of desktop computers and laptops for the schools, to the delight of the two border-based schools.

“This is a great initiative. We are all fully aware of the pressure schools’ funding is under so to be able to help in any way is really important,” said Encirc’s Director of Sustainability, Fiacre O’Donnell.

The new scheme will greatly help the Special Educational Needs Coordination departments at both schools and Encirc’s committed to making a difference in the local community.

“This contribution will prove instrumental in aiding students during exams, facilitating learning, reading, writing, and providing necessary assistance for pupils enrolled in the SENCO (Special Educational Needs Coordination) program, such as the provision of scribes for examinations,” said Mr O’Donnell.

