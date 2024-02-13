Donagh mourns death of ‘gifted’ Steven Ingram

THE Donagh community has been left saddened following the death of ‘one of the greats’ Steven Ingram who dedicated his life to family and football.

Mr Ingram, who was commonly known as ‘Nudie’, passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

A devout sportsman, Mr Ingram was a dedicated member of the St Patrick’s Donagh GAA club, both on and off the pitch.

Described as an ‘incredibly gifted footballer’, he played for various underage St Pat’s Donagh teams.

He wrote his name into the history books by scoring the winning point in a historic 1996 Minor Championship win for the St Patrick’s side.

In the same year, 1996, Mr Ingram was part of the Fermanagh GAA Colleges team who won the All-Ireland Vocational A Schools’ title against Kerry side Rathmore.

Following his playing career, the father-of-two took on a number of different roles including as club treasurer and youth officer.

St Patrick’s Donagh GAA club paid tribute to ‘one of the greats’ Mr Ingram.

“We thank Nudie for his incredible hard work and dedication to the role which oversaw huge success in our youth teams and developed players to go on to senior club and county level.”

Mr Ingram also spent time in America, where he represented the Shannon Blues GAA Club in Boston with distinction. The club expressed their sympathies to the Ingram family.

“In his time in Boston, Nudie played proudly with the Shannon Blues in the 90s and early 2000’s in both the Irish Cultural Centre Canton and the old Delboy Stadium,” said their statement on Facebook.

