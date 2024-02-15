Council extends its well wishes to King Charles

KIDS... King Charles stopped to talk to pupils from Jones Memorial Primary School on his visit to Enniskillen earlier this year.

LOCAL councillors have expressed their warm wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, as well as to all those in the local area going through the same journey.

At the February meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Victor Warrington said, “On behalf of our party grouping I wish to offer our heartfelt wishes to His Majesty the King on the news of his cancer diagnosis.

“This is unfortunately a reality that many families across our district face day and daily. I know that the people of Fermanagh and Omagh and indeed Northern Ireland and beyond will be holding him and the Royal Family in their thoughts and prayers in this worrying time.”

Advertisement

Cllr Warrington added, “I note the warm reception the King received in Fermanagh last May where he was met with cheers from the crowd at Enniskillen Castle. We wish him all the best and a return to full health.”

Echoing this John Feely, Sinn Féin, said, “On behalf of our grouping I wish Charles all the best. Families all across the district are suffering the same as Charles too and to all those families, friends and cancer sufferers we pay our best wishes.”

Party colleague Stephen McCann agreed telling members, “It is right when someone receives bad news like King Charles of Britain has, it’s only right we send good wishes. It will be a great comfort to members of the Royal Family at how quick he has been diagnosed with this illness and indeed how quick his treatment has started.

“However, in this district and indeed across the North, the reality for cancer patients is much different. If you go to the GP with cancer-like symptoms and you are red-flagged for referral to hospital, you can expect to wait three weeks and that regularly is overshot.

“From getting a cancer diagnosis and treatment starting people can expect to wait 62 days. In the Western Trust area, recent figures showed that only 33.7 per cent of people were seen inside that timeframe which obviously adds to the distress.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition