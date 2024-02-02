Chamber unites in call for regional investment

AN SDLP motion on regional jobs and investment received unanimous support at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The motion expressed grave concern at the significant geographic disparities between those areas which have experienced economic prosperity and those areas which have been left behind.

It noted with “grave concern” that Invest NI helped to create just 34 jobs in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area in 2022/23, the lowest of any district.

Proposer Councillor Adam Gannon told members: “A person’s chances in life should not be dictated by their postcode. Every person should have an equal opportunity to succeed as far as their talents take them. Far too often that isn’t the case and too many people are in deprivation and disadvantage. Too many workers can’t get jobs to pay the bills and families end up trapped in cycles of poverty for generations. While some have done well out of the peace agreement, others have been left behind. This isn’t something we can stand over any longer.”

