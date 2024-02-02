Belcoo community unites for fundraiser

RUNNING MEN… Brothers Paul and James McGrath took part in a major fundraiser for Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GFC.

COMMUNITY spirit is certainly alive and well in Belcoo.

Excitement is building in the Fermanagh village ahead of the major upcoming OsKaRs fundraiser which is aiming to raise money for the GAA club.

While the focus is very clearly on the OsKars night later in the year, the community has pulled together to organise a number of different fundraisers too.

On Saturday, a huge crowd turned out at the Blacklion Golf Club for a ‘Massive 80s Disco’ which saw club members showcase their vocal skills.

Helen Murphy, Sinead McCabe and Helena McCann organised the night, performing a number of top tracks and hits from the 1980s.

Country music star Derek Ryan has also got in on the act, with his partner Stephanie Maguire raffling two tickets to one of his upcoming gigs.

