CENTURION... Brigid Dobbs' daughter, Tempo post lady Celine McCusker has the honour of delivering her mother's telegram of congratulations from President Michael D. Higgins. Also in the photograph is a card from King Charles.

WATCH: Tempo postie has special delivery for her mum!

Posted: 8:55 am January 18, 2024

HEARTWARMING celebrations unfolded in Loughmacrory yesterday (Wednesday), where Brigid Dobbs was joined by friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Her daughter, Tempo postwoman Celine McCusker, had the honour of delivering telegrams from President Michael D Higgins and King Charles to her mother on her special day.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

