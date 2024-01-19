WATCH: Fermanagh workers call for equal pay

Union members on strike at the Townhall in Ennniskillen.

Around a 1,000 public sector workers took to the streets of Enniskillen yesterday as part of a day of industrial action across the North calling for equal pay with their colleagues across the UK and Ireland.

With calls for the DUP to get back into power, and for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to release the funds that are currently being withheld as a result of the Stormont deadlock, yesterday’s message was clear – the workers of Fermanagh will not tolerate being used as pawns in the game of politics.

Below, local teacher Sally Rees, senior vice-president of NASUWT talks of the impact of pay stagnation and service cuts on education, while Joe Fee from the CWU telecoms branch offers solidarity from the private sector.

Finally, check out our reporter Charlotte McCutcheon’s round up of yesterday’s historic rally.