Storms leave Fermanagh reeling

Posted: 4:37 pm January 23, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

We’ve had Storm Isha, now it’s time for Storm Jocelyn.

Just as Fermanagh residents thought they were over the worst of the recent extreme weather conditions, they may be waking up this morning (Wednesday) to even more of a mess.

Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain that will cause some damage to buildings and affect the clear-up operation in the county following Storm Isha.

In Northern Ireland, about 7,000 customers were still without electricity as of Tuesday, and efforts to repair the electricity network could be hampered by the approaching Storm Jocelyn, NIE Networks said.

The Met Office has also issued a severe yellow weather warning for high wind across the North and warned there will be possible disruption to travel today (Wednesday).

On Tuesday evening NIE Networks used the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen as a community centre for its customers who were still without power. Between 6-9pm, they could have hot drinks, charge their phones or take a hot shower.

 

