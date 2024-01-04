South West College students ‘Row the Erne’

South West College Erne campus first and second year Business Administration, Travel and Tourism, Sport and Media students recently enjoyed two incredible "Row the Erne" experiences on a Currach, giving participants an opportunity to experience the lake, many for the first time, learn new skills, and discover the rich heritage and wildlife that exists on our picturesque Upper and Lower Lough Erne.

THE students and staff at the South West College campus in Enniskillen enjoyed an evening of ‘stillness, calm and tranquility’ during their ‘Row the Erne’ experience.

Members from the Erne campus rowed from Waterways Ireland to Devenish Island, and from Knockninny and around upper Lough Erne offering the crew the chance to enjoy the true adventure sense.

Lecturer at the South West College, Clare Donohoe, was pleased with the success of the event.

“Experiencing the sense of stillness, calm and tranquility out on the water is second to none. The effect on peoples’ mental health, is immeasurable,” said the South West College lecturer.

“The feedback from the students has been wonderful! It was a great success. Learners met and rowed with new people, learned new skills, and most of all, had great craic.”

The Lough Erne Landscape Partnership and the National Heritage Lottery Fund supported the South West College staff and students on their ‘Row the Erne’ experience.