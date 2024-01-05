Proposals could have seen Fermanagh join Republic in the ’70s

The Irish government proposed redrawing the border in 1975 - a plan that would have seen all of Fermanagh joining the republic.

As reported by RTÉ, recently unsealed Irish state papers show that following the collapse of the Sunningdale power-sharing agreement in 1974 and in light of escalating violence, Dublin officials began discussing plans on the possible “repartition” of the North.

This redrawing of the current border would have seen up to two-thirds of the North transferred to the Republic.

A number of options were considered, but even the option with the most minimal change would have seen swathes of Derry, Armagh and Tyrone, and the entire county of Fermanagh, transferred south of the border.

