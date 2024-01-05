+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineProposals could have seen Fermanagh join Republic in the ’70s
The Irish government proposed redrawing the border in 1975 - a plan that would have seen all of Fermanagh joining the republic.

Proposals could have seen Fermanagh join Republic in the ’70s

Posted: 12:50 pm January 5, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

PROPOSALS for the redrawing of the border in the 1970s would have seen all of Fermanagh joining the South, it has been revealed.
As reported by RTÉ, recently unsealed Irish state papers show that following the collapse of the Sunningdale power-sharing agreement in 1974 and in light of escalating violence, Dublin officials began discussing plans on the possible “repartition” of the North.
This redrawing of the current border would have seen up to two-thirds of the North transferred to the Republic.
A number of options were considered, but even the option with the most minimal change would have seen swathes of Derry, Armagh and Tyrone, and the entire county of Fermanagh, transferred south of the border.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Advertisement

 

Related posts:

Help preserve local Fermanagh history this Christmas Cross-border ‘boy racers meet’ delayed ambulance Treasure trove of history at Enniskillen Library

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:50 pm January 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA