Postmistress’s heartbreak for Horizon victims

SPEAKING OUT... Jean Henry at Lisnaskea Post Office her expressed her sympathies to her colleagues who have been affected by the Horizon scandal.

ONE of Fermanagh’s longest serving postmistresses has said her heart goes out to all those caught up in the Horizon scandal.

As brought to life in the recent ITV series, ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’, between 1999 and 2015 more than 900 Post Office postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused after faulty software made it seem money was missing from their branches.

Many of the postmasters and postmistresses were left financially ruined, and many more were prosecuted, with some even being sent to prison for false accounting and theft.

While a number of those involved were from the North, including three in neighbouring Tyrone, it is not believed any were from Fermanagh.

Jean Henry, who is postmistress in Lisnaskea and former postmistress in Lisbellaw, said she was heartbroken by what had happened those impacted by the scandal.

“It’s very sad for the postmasters and postmistresses who were involved in it,” said Jean, noting some had lost their homes, and others had lost their lives by suicide.

