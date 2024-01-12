Plans progressing for Enniskillen housing development

PLANS for a huge affordable housing development at the site of an old army barracks in Enniskillen are still progressing, almost seven years after being announced.

Planning permission was first granted for the development at the Grosvenor Barracks site at Coleshill in Enniskillen back in March 2017, and was resubmitted in 2020.

The plan, which has been submitted by the Department of Communities, is for 200 houses on the 17.2 acre site, 60 of which will be supported by the Housing Executive (NIHE).

Planning officers have now recommended it be approved with a number of conditions.

