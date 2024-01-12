+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePlans progressing for Enniskillen housing development
Grosvenor Barracks, Enniskillen.

Plans progressing for Enniskillen housing development

Posted: 3:46 pm January 12, 2024

PLANS for a huge affordable housing development at the site of an old army barracks in Enniskillen are still progressing, almost seven years after being announced.
Planning permission was first granted for the development at the Grosvenor Barracks site at Coleshill in Enniskillen back in March 2017, and was resubmitted in 2020.
The plan, which has been submitted by the Department of Communities, is for 200 houses on the 17.2 acre site, 60 of which will be supported by the Housing Executive (NIHE).
Planning officers have now recommended it be approved with a number of conditions.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Related posts:

Lisnaskea part of £25 million Rural Housing package Businesses putting in extra Christmas effort Shane MacGowan was an ‘innovator’ – Fr Brian

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:46 pm January 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA